Alagappa University Result For Affiliated Colleges Announced, Check Now

Alagappa University result: UG Affiliated Colleges results released @ alagappauniversity.ac.in

Alagappa University result: The Alagappa University result for Arts and Science courses for the exams held in November last year has released on the official website of the Varsity. The Alagappa University result is available on the following url: alagappauniversity.ac.in. The Undergraduate or UG results for Affiliated Colleges have now been announced. For other Alagappa University results, the candidates would need to check the official website.

Students would need their registration number to check their results. The exams were conducted in November 2018.

Alagappa University result: How to check

Step 1 : Visit the Alagappa University official website - alagappauniversity.ac.in

Step 2 : Go to the examination tab.

Step 3 : In the examination tab, click on the exam result link.

Step 4 : On the exam result page, click on the UG result link.

Step 5 : Enter your registration number, choose your college and submit.

Step 6 : View and download your result.

Alagappa University result: Revaluation rules

Follow these before applying for the Alagappa University result revaluation:

1. Students should obtain photocopy of answer script first and then apply for revaluation.

2. Time limit to apply for obtaining photocopy is fixed as within 15 days from the date of publication of result.

3. Time limit to issue of photocopy to the students is fixed as within 30 days from the date of publication of result.

4. Time limit to apply for revaluation is fixed as within 10 days from the date of receipt of photocopy of the answer script.

Alagappa University results: Rules on grace period to clear backlog papers

1. As per UGC new guidelines students of all programmes / mode of study are offered 2 years grace period to clear their backlog papers beyond the scheduled duration of their courses.

2. This regulation comes into effect for students admitted into various programmes from the academic year 2017-18 onwards.

