Alagappa University Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

Alagappa University result: Alagappa University has released the UG exam result today on its official website. The Alagappa University results are available on any of the following urls: alagappauniversity.ac.in or exam.alagappauniversity.ac.in. Students would need their registration number to check their results. The results have been released for the November exams.

Alagappa University result 2019: Direct link

Download your Alagappa University result from the direct link provided here:

Alagappa University result direct link

Alagappa University result 2019: How to check

Students who appeared for their semester exams can follow the steps given below to check their results:

Step one: Go to Alagappa University official website - alagappauniversity.ac.in or exam.alagappauniversity.ac.in.

Step two: Go to the examination tab.

Step three: In the examination tab, click on the exam result link.

Step four: On the exam result page, click on the UG result link.

Step five: Enter your registration number and submit.

Step six: View and download your result.

Alagappa University result: Time Limit and Fee to apply for Revaluation

To apply for obtaining a photocopy of answer script is within 7 days from the date of publication of results. The fee for obtaining photocopy is Rs.500 per paper.

To apply for revaluation after obtaining photocopy is within 7 days from the date of receipt of photocopy. The fee for revaluation is Rs.500 per paper.

To apply for direct revaluation without applying for photocopy is within 7 days from the date of publication of result. The fee for revaluation is Rs. 600 per paper.

