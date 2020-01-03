Alagappa University Declares November 2019 Exam Result For PG Programmes

Alagappa University has declared November 2019 exam result for PG courses

The Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu has released the result for its Postgraduate programmes on the official website. The result has been released for the examinations which were held in November 2019. Apart form the exam result, the University is also allowing students to apply for obtaining the photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet.

Students can apply for a photocopy of their answer sheet within 7 days of the declaration of the result. For this purpose, they are required to submit a fee of Rs. 500.

Students can apply for revaluation within 7 days of getting the photocopy of the answer sheet. For this too, they are required to pay a fee of Rs. 500.

Candidates can also apply for direct revaluation without applying for photocopy within 7 days from the date of publication of result by paying a fee of Rs. 500.

Alagpppa University PG result: How To Download?

Step One: Go to University's official website: alagappauniversity.ac.in

Step Two: Click on 'exam results', available on the top right corner.

Step Three: Select 'university exam' from the drop down menu.

Step Four: Click on the course, and provide your details.

Step Five: Submit and view your result.

