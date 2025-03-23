Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Salary Up To Rs 75,000, No Written Test Needed

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the registration for Consultant Recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 20 positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by sending their application along with self-attested copies of all necessary supporting documents to the email ID: chqrectt@aai.aero on or before the closing date. Candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website: aai.aero.

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

• Opening date for submission of applications: March 19, 2025

• Last date for submission of applications: April 2, 2025

• Schedule for interview: Will be uploaded later on the AAI website.

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Monthly Remuneration

• Rs. 75,000 (all-inclusive), paid as a consolidated fixed amount.

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

• The maximum age for eligibility is 65 years as of April 2, 2025 (the last date for application submission).

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

• Retired PSU/Central/State Govt./Defence employees with 10+ years' experience in airport/field station operations, maintenance, and communication systems.

• A one-month cooling period is required after superannuation.

• Candidates with 5+ years of cumulative contract experience in AAI are not eligible.

Airport Authority Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will begin with an initial screening of all applications to ensure candidates meet the eligibility criteria. Only eligible candidates will be shortlisted for further evaluation and will be invited for application verification to confirm the accuracy of their submitted documents.

Following verification, candidates will be invited for a personal interview to assess their skills, experience, and suitability for the role. Candidates will then be ranked based on their interview performance, and the candidate with the highest merit ranking will be selected for the position.

The official notification reads: “Only those candidates who fulfill the above eligibility criteria may apply. It may also be noted that only shortlisted applicants will be called for application verification and interview, and selection will be based on merit ranking in the interview.”

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), a government-owned enterprise, is mandated by an Act of Parliament to develop, modernize, and manage India's civil aviation infrastructure, encompassing both airports and airspace. AAI has been honored with Mini Ratna Category-1 Status.