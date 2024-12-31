Airport Authority Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For Junior Assistant, Salary Up To Rs 92,000

Airport Authority Recruitment 2024: The Airport Authority of India has started the application process for the recruitment of Junior Assistants (Fire Services). This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 89 vacancies across India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at www.aai.aero.

The last date for completing Step I and Step II of online registration is January 28, 2025.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must be 10th pass with a three-year approved regular diploma in Mechanical, Automobile, or Fire disciplines, or have passed the 12th standard (regular study).

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 31,000 to Rs 92,000.

Selection Process

The selection process for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Services) involves two stages.

Stage 1 is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) lasting two hours. To pass, candidates from the UR, EWS, and OBC categories must score at least 50 out of 100, while SC/ST candidates need a minimum of 40 out of 100.

Stage 2 begins after candidates pass the CBT. Shortlisted candidates will undergo certificate and document verification, followed by a medical examination, including a Physical Measurement Test. Candidates who clear the medical examination must then take a driving test for Light Motor Vehicles. To qualify for the driving test, candidates must have a valid driving license for Light, Medium, or Heavy Motor Vehicles.

Those who pass the driving test will proceed to the Physical Endurance Test (PET), which is qualifying in nature. To pass the PET, candidates must achieve a minimum score of 60 marks across the five prescribed endurance tests.

The final merit list for selection will be based solely on the marks obtained in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).