Airports Authority Of India Accepts Applications For 130 Apprentice Posts

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently accepting applications for apprentice posts. The deadline for application submission is January 31. Eligible and interested individuals are required to apply through web portals. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 130 vacancies in Graduate, Diploma, and ITI disciplines.
Vacancy details:
- Graduates: 30
- Diploma: 45
- ITI Trade: 55
AAI Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:
Graduate & Diploma:
Candidates should possess a full-time (regular) four-year or three-year (regular) Diploma in Engineering from recognised AICTE institutes.
ITI Trade:
Candidates should have ITI/NCVT certificates from AICTE-approved institutes.
AAI Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
Applicants' age should be between 18 and 26 years as of December 31, 2023.
Selection process:
- The provisional selection of the candidates will be based on the percentage of marks in the qualifying examination.
- The candidature of the applicant would be provisional.
- Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview/document verification, and they will be notified through their registered email IDs only.
- The final selection will be based on the interview/verification of certificates and submission of a medical fitness certificate at the time of joining.
- The selected candidates will be posted preferably at the given locations in the Eastern Region based on their registration location (in the portal).
