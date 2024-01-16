Airports Authority Of India Accepts Applications For 130 Apprentice Posts

AAI Recruitment 2024 :Applicants' age should be between 18 and 26 years as of December 31, 2023.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently accepting applications for apprentice posts. The deadline for application submission is January 31. Eligible and interested individuals are required to apply through web portals. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 130 vacancies in Graduate, Diploma, and ITI disciplines.

Vacancy details:

Graduates: 30

Diploma: 45

ITI Trade: 55

AAI Recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

Graduate & Diploma:

Candidates should possess a full-time (regular) four-year or three-year (regular) Diploma in Engineering from recognised AICTE institutes.

ITI Trade:

Candidates should have ITI/NCVT certificates from AICTE-approved institutes.

AAI Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants' age should be between 18 and 26 years as of December 31, 2023.

Selection process: