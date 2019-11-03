Ghaziabad Schools To Remain Closed Till Tuesday Due To Air Pollution

In Ghaziabad and Noida the AQI has crossed the mark of 600.

All government and private schools up to class 12 will remain closed on November 4 and 5 due to rising air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

In an order on Sunday, the District Magistrate (DM) Ghaziabad, Ajay Shankar Pandey said, "due to increased air pollution in the NCR, all schools till class 12 shall remain closed on November 4 and 5."

"The air quality in Ghaziabad remains in poor quality. According to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board data, the PM-i O and PM 2.5 levels are very high," the DM said.

Apart from the capital, Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Noida are also reeling under the wave of severe air pollution.

In both places, the AQI has crossed the mark of 600.

