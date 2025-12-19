Counselling Schedule Out For Admission To Law Courses At National Law University

The National Law University, Delhi has released the counselling schedule for BA LLB and LLM programme for the academic year 2026-27 year. The counselling for admission to NLU Delhi will be conducted exclusively in online mode. Candidates who qualified the AILET exam can check the counselling schedule to appear admission to NLUs. There are a total of 120 seats in LLB while 81 seats in LLM.

Eligible candidates from the General category will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 30,000 for counselling session. For candidates belonging to the ST/SC/OBC/EWS/PwD category, the registration fees is Rs 20,000.

Counselling schedule for BA LLB

December 19, 2025 6:00 pm

Counselling Invites: The university will invite category wise candidates for online counselling registration (approximately three times number of candidates corresponding to number of seats in each category).

December 19, 2025 6:00 p.m. to

December 27, 2025 11:00 a.m.

Online Counselling Registration Fee.

Following will be Online Counselling Registration Fee for the Candidates belonging to :

a) General -Rs 30,000

b) ST/SC/OBC/EWS/PwD categories -Rs 20,000

January 8, 2026 6:00 p.m.

Declaration of First List of Provisionally Selected Candidates

January 8, 2026 6:00 p.m.

to January 14, 2026 11:00 a.m.

Deposit of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000 by the Provisionally Selected Candidates of First Merit List latest by January 14, 2026.

The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000 and counselling fee of Rs 30,000/Rs 20,000 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid latest by April 30, 2026. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I.

January 21, 2026 6:00 p.m.

Declaration of Second List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.

January 21, 2026 6:00 p.m. to

January 27, 2026 11:00 a.m.

Deposit of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.50,000.00 by the Provisionally Selected Candidates of Second Merit List latest by January 27, 2026.

The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000 and counselling fee of Rs 30,000/Rs 20,000 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid latest by April 30, 2026. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I.

February 4, 2026 6:00 p.m.

Declaration of Third List of Provisionally Selected Candidates

February 4, 2026 6:00 p.m. to

February 10, 2026 11:00 a.m.

Deposit of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000 by the Provisionally Selected Candidates of Third Merit List latest by February 10, 2026.

The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000 and counselling fee of Rs 30,000/Rs 20,000 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid latest by April 30, 2026. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I.

May 5, 2026 6:00 p.m.

Declaration of Fourth List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.

May 5, 2026 6:00 p.m. to

May 9, 2006 11:00 a.m.

The balance fee shall be paid latest by May 20, 2026. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I.

Counselling schedule for BA LLM

December 19, 2025 6:00 p.m.

Counselling Invites: The University will invite category wise candidates for online counselling registration (approximately three times number of candidates corresponding to number of seats in each category).

December 19, 2025 6:00 p.m. to

December 27, 2025 11:00 a.m.

Online Counselling Registration Fee.

Following will be Online Counselling Registration Fee for the Candidates belonging to :

a) General/KM -Rs.30,000

b) ST/SC/OBC/EWS/PwD categories -Rs.20,000

January 8, 2026 6:00 p.m.

Declaration of First List of Provisionally Selected Candidates

January 8, 2026 6:00 p.m.

to January 14, 2026 11:00 a.m.

Deposit of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.50,000.00 by the Provisionally Selected Candidates of First Merit List latest by January 8, 2026.

The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000 and counselling fee of Rs 30,000/Rs 20,000 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid latest by April 30, 2026. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I.

January 21, 2026 6:00 p.m.

Declaration of Second List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.

January 21, 2026 6:00 p.m. to

January 27, 2026 11:00 a.m.

Deposit of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000 by the Provisionally Selected Candidates of Second Merit List latest by January 27, 2026.

The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs 50,000 and counselling fee of Rs 30,000/Rs 20,000 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid latest by April 30, 2026. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I.

February 4, 2026 6:00 p.m.

Declaration of Third List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.

February 4, 2026 6:00 p.m. to

February 10, 2026 11:00 a.m.

Deposit of Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.50,000.00 by the Provisionally Selected Candidates of Third Merit List latest by January 10, 2026.

The Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee of Rs.50,000.00 and counselling fee of Rs 30,000/Rs 20,000 will be adjusted against the total fee payable. The balance fee shall be paid latest by April 30, 2026. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I.

May 5, 2026 6:00 p.m.

Declaration of Fourth List of Provisionally Selected Candidates.

May 5, 2026 6:00 p.m. to

May 9, 2006 11:00 a.m.

The balance fee shall be paid latest by May 20, 2026. The detailed fee structure is attached at Annexure-I.