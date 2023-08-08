AILET 2024 Exam: Registration begins, Click To Know Important Dates And Eligibility Criteria

(Representative Image)

The National Law University, Delhi, has started registration for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 on August 7, 2023.

Students who are interested in studying law and are eligible for the exams can apply for AILET 2024 by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The last date for submission of applications (online) is November 13, 2023. The admit cards for the examination will be issued on November 20th. The AILET will be conducted Offline on Sunday, December 10, 2023 (11 am-1 pm).

The National Law University of Delhi is a premier Law University that offers three courses in law: B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. programmes.

The official notification by the National Law University has detailed information on the basic eligibility requirements for all three courses offered by the institution.

Before beginning the application process, candidates should confirm their eligibility.

BA LLB (Honours) (Five-Year Programme):

Eligibility: Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with 45% marks (40% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for the 12th grade annual examination in 2024 are eligible to apply.



Total Seats: 110+10 (110 seats on AILET merit; 5 seats each for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO for direct admission on merit). Foreign Nationals, OCIs, and PIOs are exempt from AILET but should have 65% marks in the qualifying examination.



Additional Supernumerary Seats: One seat for Kashmiri Migrants and two seats for residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

LLM course

Eligibility: LLB or an equivalent law degree with 50% marks (45% in the case of SC/ST/persons with Disabilities). Candidates appearing for the final year LL.B. annual examination in 2024 are eligible to apply.



Total Seats: 70+10 (70 seats on AILET merit; 5 seats each for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO for direct admission on merit). Foreign Nationals, OCI, and PIO are exempt from AILET.



Additional Supernumerary Seats: One seat for Kashmiri Migrants.

PhD Programme



PhD in Law Eligibility: LLM or an equivalent law degree with 55% marks (50% SC/ST/OBCs non-creamy layer/ Differently Abled/Economically Weaker Section) Total Seats: 25+2 (UGC-JRF: 5 seats, AILET Merit: 16 seats, Fellowship through AILET Merit -4 seats and Foreign Nationals-2 Seats).



PhD in Social Sciences viz., Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics and English Eligibility: Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in relevant Social Sciences or humanities with 55% marks (50% SC/ST/OBCs noncreamy layer/ Differently Abled/Economically Weaker Section). Total Seats: 4 (UGC JRF, AILET, Foreign Nationals, Fellowships).



UGC-JRF candidates and Foreign Nationals are exempted from AILET. The University will follow the reservation policy as the UGC Regulations.

AILET-2024 will be conducted at the following cities: Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.