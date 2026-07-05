AIL LET 2026 Exam Today: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines, Do's And Don'ts

The AIL LET 2026 Exam is being conducted today, July 5, 2026, in online mode. Candidates appearing for the entrance test should ensure they follow all the exam day instructions to avoid any last-minute problems at the examination centre. Reaching the venue on time, carrying the required documents, and following the rules inside the examination hall are essential for a smooth exam experience.

Candidates are advised to report to their allotted test centres well before the reporting time to complete security checks and document verification without any hassle.

Documents and Items to Carry on AIL LET 2026 Exam Day

Candidates should make sure they have the following before leaving for the exam centre:

A printed copy of the AIL LET 2026 admit card

A valid original government-issued photo ID

One blue and one black ballpoint pen

A transparent water bottle, if required

AIL LET 2026 Exam Do's: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates should do the following:

Download and print the admit card before reaching the exam centre.

Read all exam instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Reach the examination centre at least one hour before the exam begins.

Complete the verification process patiently.

Carry only the permitted items inside the examination hall.

Follow the instructions given by the invigilators throughout the examination.

AIL LET 2026 Exam Don'ts: Items and Activities to Avoid

Candidates must strictly avoid carrying prohibited items or violating examination rules during the AIL LET 2026 Exam. The following are the activities not to do:

Do not arrive late at the examination centre, as late entry may not be permitted.

Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones, or any electronic gadgets.

Do not bring any item that is not allowed as per the official guidelines.

Do not leave your seat without the permission of the invigilator.

Do not talk to other candidates or create any disturbance inside the examination hall.

Do not use unfair means or indulge in malpractice, as it may lead to immediate disqualification.

Candidates should also read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully. Keeping all the required documents ready a day before the exam can help avoid unnecessary stress on the exam day.