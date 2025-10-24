AIIMS Releases Vacancy Notice For Various Positions

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification for direct recruitment of faculty position in various department of the institute. A total of 63 posts of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor have been advertised in categories including SC/ST/OBC/UR and EWS.

Hiring is being done for Anesthesiology, Anesthesia, Emergency medicine, Hospital Administration, Neurosurgery, Nuclear Medicine, Pathology, Radiology among others departments.

Salary

For the role of Assistant Professor, candidates will be entitled for a pay of Level 12 Rs 1,01,500-1,67,400. Applicants will receive entry level pay matric 11- Rs 67,700-2,08,700 for the role of Associate Professor, College of Nursing.

Age limit

Applicants should not be more than 50 years of age for applying to the post.

Educational qualifications

Interested and eligible candidates can check the official release for detailed educational qualification required for applying to the posts.

Selection process

The first stage of the screening process will involve shortlisting of candidates based on age criteria, essential educational qualifications and experience.

Further screening of applications is conducted using objective criteria where the number of valid applicants after 1st stage screening for any post is more than ten.

Candidates are required to upload mandatory supportive documents as proof of meeting the criteria which they have filed in online application.

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the Institute's Standing Selection Committee.