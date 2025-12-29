AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2025: Apply Now For 51 Junior Resident Doctor Posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur will soon close the resignation window for the Junior Residents (Non-academic) doctors of 2025. Candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS to apply.

The registration window for 51 vacancies, which opened on December 24, 2025, will close on December 31. The department said that the recruitment process will be based on merit following the interview round.

Eligibility Criteria:

The age limit is 30 years.

Age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

In the case of Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates, age relaxation is up to a maximum period of 5 years for the General Category, 8 years for the OBC category, and 10 years for the SC/ST category candidates.

Pay Scale:

Pay Scale is Rs 56,100 (Level 10)

Education qualification:

The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by NMC.

DMC /NMC/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

Candidates who had joined Junior Residency anywhere else and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorised absence or any other disciplinary/ ground, will be ineligible to be considered for JR post even if they otherwise qualify.

The Medical Graduates, who have completed their Internship on or between 01.01.2024 to 15.01.2026 only will be considered.

Selection Procedure:

Junior Residency (Non-Academic) shall be offered to all AIIMS Raipur MBBS graduates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

The merit list for AIIMS Raipur MBBS graduates will be prepared based on the aggregate marks obtained in the First, Second, and Final Professional examinations.

Steps to apply:

1. Go to alimsraipur.edu.in, the official website.

2. Navigate to the Career/Recruitment area.

3. Select the Junior Resident 2025 alert.

4. Complete the online application form accurately.

5. Upload all necessary files. Amazon Pay gift card

6. If there is an application cost, pay it.

7. Send in the application and save a copy of the application number for further use.