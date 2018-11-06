AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card For January Session Entrance Exam Today At Aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card For January Session Exam Today At Aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG 2019 admit card will be released today. The admit cards will be uploaded on the official website and candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their respective admit cards by using their login credentials. The AIIMS PG 2019 admit cards for the January exam were scheduled to release yesterday, that is on November 5, 2018 but due to unavoidable reasons the release was pushed to November 6, 2018.

AIIMS PG 2019 Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to AIIMS website: www.aiimsexams.org.

Step two: Click on the Academic Courses tab.

Step three: Click on the relevant Postgraduate course link.

Step four: Click on login and enter your details correctly.

Step five: Download your admit card.

The AIIMS PG 2019 January session exam is scheduled on November 18, 2018. The duration of the examination shall be three hours for MD /MS Courses and one and half hours for MDS Courses.

The exam will be computer based and will be conducted in one shift. The AIIM PG Entrance Examination will have one paper in English consisting of 200 objective type questions for MD/MS and 90 objective type questions for MDS.

The result for the AIIMS PG 2019 January session entrance exam is expected to be declared on November 23, 2018. The result will be released on www.aiimsexams.org website only.

