AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

The AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 has been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Candidates who have registered for the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Entrance Examination 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, by logging in with their registered mobile number and password. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2026. Candidates are advised to download the admit card well before the exam date.

How to Download AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the candidate login portal.

Enter the registered mobile number and password.

Log in to the dashboard.

Click on the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 link.

Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future use.

Direct Link Here

Documents Required Along With AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026

Candidates must carry the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 along with a valid original photo identity proof. The following are the accepted ID proofs:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Any other government-issued photo ID, if permitted

Candidates should also follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card, including reporting time and examination guidelines.

The admit card includes important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, examination centre, photograph, signature, and exam-day instructions. Candidates should thoroughly check every detail after downloading the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the examination authorities for correction. Aspirants should avoid waiting until the last moment to download their hall ticket to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination experience.