AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 To Be Out Today: Know How To Download

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is expected to release the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 today, June 27, on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in with their registration credentials.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and will contain important details such as exam date, timing, venue, and candidate information.

How To Download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards once released:

Visit the official AIIMS examination website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter login credentials such as registration ID and password.

Submit the details and download the hall ticket.

Take a printout for future reference.

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026: Required Documents

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Printed copy of AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2026

A valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, etc.).

Recent passport-size photographs, if specified in the instructions.

Any additional documents mentioned on the admit card.

As per the schedule, the AIIMS BSc Paramedical entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 4, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-test based mode. Candidates must carry the admit card on the exam day as entry is not permitted without it. Visit the official website for more updates regarding the admit card.