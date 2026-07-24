AIIMS NORCET 11 Notification Out: Apply Online For Nursing Officer Posts Till August 13

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has released the AIIMS NORCET 11 Notification 2026. Candidates can now apply online for Nursing Officer posts at AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes. The online application process has started on the official AIIMS examination portal. It will remain open until August 13, 2026, at 5 PM. The number of vacancies will be announced separately by AIIMS. Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be appointed in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of August 13, 2026. Age relaxation will be available for reserved categories as per government rules.

Applicants should have one of the following qualifications:

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing, B.Sc. Nursing, or Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognised institute.

Registration as a Nurse and Midwife with the State or Indian Nursing Council.

Candidates with a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma are also eligible if they are registered as a Nurse and Midwife and have two years of work experience in a hospital with at least 50 beds.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Exam Date 2026

The recruitment process includes two computer-based exams. The NORCET prelims exam is scheduled for September 12, 2026. The NORCET Mains Exam will be held on September 30, 2026. Candidates who qualify for both stages will be called for document verification and a medical examination.

How to Apply for AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Register for NORCET 11 using the required details.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload the required documents and photograph.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

The application fee is Rs. 3,000 for General, OBC, and UR candidates. SC, ST and EWS candidates need to pay Rs. 2,400. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the application fee. AIIMS has also announced that the application fee paid by eligible SC/ST candidates who appear for the examination will be refunded after the declaration of results, subject to verification.