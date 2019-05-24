AIIMS MBBS Exam Tomorrow; Important Points Candidates Should Know

AIIMS MBBS Exam May 25, 26; Important Points Candidates Should Know

AIIMS MBBS entrance examination will be held this weekend on May 25 and May 26. According to AIIMS, to ensure strict confidentiality, integrity and fairness of every examination certain steps are taken right from the stage of registration. "Many of these are in place to prevent unfair practices such as impersonation, use of transmitting devices, sneaking in material into the examination hall for copying etc. Only the most deserving should be selected," AIIMS said in a statement.

AIIMS sought assistance from the candidates towards smooth-conduct of the examination.

It asked the candidates to comply with certain requirements and co-operate during frisking.

"Those who do not allow to be frisked shall not be permitted into the examination centre. We assure you that these measures, however inconvenient these may seem, will benefit you who are honest, hardworking and have toiled tirelessly towards fulfilling your dreams and the aspirations of your parents, family and teachers," it said.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Important instructions

AIIMS MBBS admit card

Download your AIIMS MBBS admit card from the website www.aiimsexams.org . Check all details including allotted centre, shift and timings. Only an original print (not photocopies) of downloaded admit card with IP addresses, date etc is valid.

Punctuality

The Reporting Time is mentioned in the AIIMS MBBS admit card. According to AIIMS, no candidate will be permitted to enter after the entry closing time as mentioned in the admit card.

Items allowed inside the centre

Candidates are only allowed to carry with you only three items: AIIMS MBBS admit card, any valid original photo ID proof and two recent passport sized photographs with white background, one of which should be pasted in the Admit Card as indicated.

Dress code

While AIIMS does not specify any particular dress, AIIMS asked the candidates to 'dress appropriately for the local weather'.

It said "hats, caps, scarfs, and similar headgear as well as goggles, thick-soled footwear and large metallic buttons are prohibited".

"However, if religion or customs require you to wear any particular headgear, please visit the centre early to allow adequate time for frisking." AIIMS said.

Ornaments, mobile phones, wristwatches and any electronic device including those capable of transmission and receipt of any data in any form, pen, pencil, papers, books, bottles etc are forbidden.

The examination will be computer based and therefore the candidates may familiarize with the examination through the mock test available at www.aiimsexams.org.

