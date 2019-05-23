AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam This Week; Know Exam Day Rules

AIIMS MBBS entrance exam will be held on May 25, 26

Admission test for MBBS courses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be held on May 25 and May 26. The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS at Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 6.30 pm. AIIMS MBBS admit card is available online at the official website aiimsexams.org.

Candidates should note the venue, reporting time and entry closing time. "No Candidate shall be permitted to enter after the Entry Closing Time as mentioned in the Admit Card. There are several formalities that will be completed before the examination commences and it is in your best interest that you should enter the venue well in time. Do not wait outside till the last minute," reads the official notification.

"Please do not wear any ornaments whatsoever," said the exam conducting body.

Mobile phones, wristwatches and any electronic device including those capable of transmission and receipt of any data in any form, pen, pencil, papers, books, bottles etc will not be allowed at the exam centre.

"There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables in every centre," the notice reads. "Therefore, please come prepared accordingly," it added.

