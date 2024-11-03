AIIMS INI CET 2025 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is scheduled to release admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET 2025) tomorrow. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of AIIMS Exams to download the admit cards. Applicants will need to enter their login credentials to download the admit card.

Once released, candidates must check their admit cards for any errors and print copies for future use. As per the official document, AIIMS INI CET 2025 will be conducted on November 10, 2024, at exam centers across the country.

AIIMS INI CET 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the INI CET 2025 admit card

Step 3. Applicants will be redirected to a new page where they can enter their login credentials to access the admit card

Step 4. Verify the details on the admit card and save the page

Step 5. Take a printout of the same for future needs.

INI-CET January 2025 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses [MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS] at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.

The official notification reads: "For Prospectus, detailed information, etc., please visit the website, www.aiimsexams.ac.in. All applicants are required to visit the website regularly since all subsequent Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates will only be uploaded on the website. Registration and Basic information are mandatory. Only those with accepted Registration & Basic information can proceed for Generation of EUC for completion of the application form."