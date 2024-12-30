AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the revised counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) 2025. Registered candidates who have submitted their preferences can check the seat allotment results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
Schedule For 1st Round Of Online Institute Allocation
Exercising of Choices (Institute against applied subject/speciality): December 26, 2024, to December 29, 2024, up to 5pm
Announcement of Institute Allocation (1st Round): December 31, 2024
Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: January 1, 2025, 11am to January 6, 2025, up to 5pm
Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: January 1, 2025, 11am to January 6, 2025, up to 5pm
Schedule For 2nd Round Of Online Institute Allocation
Announcement of Institute Allocation (2nd Round): January 16, 2025
Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: January 17, 2025, 11am to January 23, 2025, up to 5pm
Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: January 17, 2025, 11am to January 23, 2025, up to 5pm
Schedule for 3rd Round Of Online Institute Allocation
Announcement of Institute Allocation (3rd Round): February 4, 2025
Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: February 5, 2025, 11am to February 9, 2025, up to 5pm
Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: February 5, 2025, 11am to February 9, 2025, up to 5pm
INI-CET January 2025 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses [MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS] at AIIMS New Delhi, other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.