AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the revised counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) 2025. Registered candidates who have submitted their preferences can check the seat allotment results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Schedule For 1st Round Of Online Institute Allocation

Exercising of Choices (Institute against applied subject/speciality): December 26, 2024, to December 29, 2024, up to 5pm

Announcement of Institute Allocation (1st Round): December 31, 2024

Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: January 1, 2025, 11am to January 6, 2025, up to 5pm

Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: January 1, 2025, 11am to January 6, 2025, up to 5pm



Schedule For 2nd Round Of Online Institute Allocation



Announcement of Institute Allocation (2nd Round): January 16, 2025



Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: January 17, 2025, 11am to January 23, 2025, up to 5pm



Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: January 17, 2025, 11am to January 23, 2025, up to 5pm

Schedule for 3rd Round Of Online Institute Allocation



Announcement of Institute Allocation (3rd Round): February 4, 2025



Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: February 5, 2025, 11am to February 9, 2025, up to 5pm

Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: February 5, 2025, 11am to February 9, 2025, up to 5pm

INI-CET January 2025 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses [MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS] at AIIMS New Delhi, other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.