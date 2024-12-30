Advertisement

AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling Revised Schedule Out, Check Details

AIIMS INI-SS January 2025: The list of eligible candidates for online Institute allocation will be published before the start of choice making.

Read Time: 2 mins
AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling Revised Schedule Out, Check Details
AIIMS INI-SS January 2025: The counselling consists of three rounds.

AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling Round 1: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the revised counselling schedule for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) 2025. Registered candidates who have submitted their preferences can check the seat allotment results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.  

Schedule For 1st Round Of Online Institute Allocation  

Exercising of Choices (Institute against applied subject/speciality): December 26, 2024, to December 29, 2024, up to 5pm 

 Announcement of Institute Allocation (1st Round): December 31, 2024  

Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: January 1, 2025, 11am to January 6, 2025, up to 5pm

Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: January 1, 2025, 11am to January 6, 2025, up to 5pm


Schedule For 2nd Round Of Online Institute Allocation 

Announcement of Institute Allocation (2nd Round): January 16, 2025 

Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: January 17, 2025, 11am to January 23, 2025, up to 5pm 
  
Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: January 17, 2025, 11am to January 23, 2025, up to 5pm

Schedule for 3rd Round Of Online Institute Allocation 

Announcement of Institute Allocation (3rd Round): February 4, 2025 

Online Acceptance of Allocated Institute: February 5, 2025, 11am to February 9, 2025, up to 5pm

Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: February 5, 2025, 11am to February 9, 2025, up to 5pm

INI-CET January 2025 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses [MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS] at AIIMS New Delhi, other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.  

