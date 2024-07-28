AIIMS Bhubaneswar Invites Applications For Post-Doctoral Fellowship Program, Check Details

The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar is inviting applications for its PoDoctoral Fellowship (PDF) program for the Academic Session starting in July 2024. The fellowship tenure is a maximum of 1 year, with 14 available vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online via the official website . The application process starts on July 30 and ends on August 14.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Process

Eligibility:

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria specified for each fellowship program. Those employed in the government sector must inform their employers about their application and provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) at the time of the personal interview. Late and incomplete applications will not be considered.

Number of Seats & Required Qualifications:

Anaesthesiology:

Critical Care Medicine: MD/MS/DNB in relevant specialties (3 posts)

Paediatric Anaesthesia: MD/DNB in Anaesthesiology (2 posts)

General Surgery:

Minimal Access Surgery: MS/DNB in General Surgery or related fields (1 post)

Hospital Administration:

Health Care Quality & Patient Safety: MBBS + MHA or MD in Hospital Administration (1 post)

Obstetrics & Gynaecology:

Minimal Invasive Gynaecological Surgery: MD/MS/DNB with 1 year of Senior Residency (1 post)

High-Risk Pregnancy & Perinatology: MS/MS/DNB with 1 year of Senior Residency (1 post)

Trauma and Emergency:

Neuro-Trauma: MCh/DNB in Neurosurgery (1 post)

Trauma Anaesthesia & Acute Care: MD/DNB (Anaesthesia) (2 posts)

Medical Oncology/Haematology:

Clinical Haematology: MD in relevant specialities (1 post)

Community Medicine:

Public Health Nutrition: MD in Community Medicine, MPH, or relevant doctoral degree (1 post, with special provisions for sponsored candidates)

Age Limit:

Candidates should be 45 years old or younger as of the application deadline.

Emoluments:

The stipend is Rs. 67,700 per month as per the 7th CPC, Level-11 of the Pay Matrix, along with NPA and other allowances. Sponsored candidates in Community Medicine will not receive emoluments.

Leave:

24 days of leave for the one-year tenure.

Internal Assessment:

Assessments will be conducted every six months or as determined by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Application Procedure

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online via Google Forms. The application must include scanned copies of the following documents:

MBBS degree certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Qualifying degree (MBBS/BDS/MD/MS/MDS/DNB)

Medical Registration Certificate

Date of Birth Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Application fee payment receipt (except for PwBD candidates)

Other relevant certificates

Selection Process

Candidates can apply for up to three different departments but must submit separate applications and fees for each post.

A written exam will be conducted if the number of applicants exceeds three times the number of available posts. If fewer applications are received, no written test will be conducted.

The final merit list will be based on combined marks from the written test (if applicable) and personal interview.

Vacancies due to non-joining or resignation will be filled from the waiting list.

Preference of up to 5 marks in the selection process will be given for prior research or clinical experience in relevant fields.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the AIIMS Bhubaneswar website for updates on qualifications, selection procedures, emoluments, and interview dates.

Selected candidates are expected to reside on campus if accommodation is provided. Government and PSU employees must apply through the proper channel and provide a NOC for the interview.

For further information and to apply, visit AIIMS Bhubaneswar.