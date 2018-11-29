AIIMS Releases B.Sc.Nursing, Paramedical Course Admission Notice

AIIMS Admission Notice 2019 For BSc (Nursing, Paramedical Courses)

Admission process for B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. Nursing (post basic) and B.Sc. (paramedical courses) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana will begin tomorrow. The basic registration process will continue till January 3, 2019. Candidature list will be released on January 7, 2019 and candidates whose basic registration has been done successfully will be eligible for the final registration. The last phase of registration will begin on March 14, 2019.

AIIMS will conduct exam the entrance exam for admission to the courses on June 1, 15 and 23, 2019.

Admit cards will be released on May 16, 2019.

Candidates who have cleared class 12 Senior School Certificate Examination or Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination from a recognized University/ Board of any Indian State with English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology and has minimum aggregate marks of 55% can apply for B.Sc. Nursing (Honours) For B.Sc. paramedical courses, candidates must have cleared 10+2 in English, Physics, Chemistry and either Biology or Mathematics with 50% in aggregate. For the B.Sc. Nursing (post basic) course candidates with Diploma in General Nursing and midwifery and registration as nurse, (registered nurse, registered midwife can also apply.

