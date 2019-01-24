AIIMS M.Sc Nursing, M. Biotechnology Entrance Registration To Begin Soon; Details Here

AIIMS admission 2019: M.Sc Nursing, M. Biotechnology entrance registration to begin soon @ aiimsexams.org

In a notice regarding Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration or PAAR facility of M.Sc. Nursing, M.Sc. Courses and M. Biotechnology entrance exam 2019, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said the first state -- Basic Registration -- of the three stage registration process will begin in February first week. The AIIMS registration for these courses will comprise of three stages: Basic Registration, Generation of Code for Final Registration and Final Registration (Payment of fee and City Choice).

According to the notice, from past experience AIIMS has found that a majority of application' rejections are due to improper filling of details other than educational qualifications and improper images. AIIMS is initiating this PAAR facility keeping this issue in view. The pioneer medical institute in the country which organises UG and PG admissions to all the AIIMSs started the PAAR facility for AIIMS MBBS entrance examination this year and the basic registration process is over now.

Basic Registration

In the first stage, which is free of any charges and thus no payment shall be collected at this stage, applicants desirous of appearing in the AIIMS - M.Sc. Nursing / M.Sc. Courses / M. Biotechnology -2019 Entrance Exam in future will be able to initially register by filling basic details and uploading images almost six month in advance (Basic Registration).

Candidates will be informed whether their registration is accepted, and their details will be stored with a unique identification number.

Generation of Code for Final Registration

The prospectus with exam city will be uploaded before start of Generation of Code for Final Registration.

"In case any applicant does not wish to appear this year, he/she need not proceed to Generation of Code for Final Registration and Final Registration (Payment of fee and City Choice). His/her Basic Registration details will be stored and will be valid for the subsequent years," the notice said.

Final Registration

In Final Registration applicants can fill remaining details such as qualification details, choose the available city for exam and make the necessary payments.

These applicants will be eligible to be issued admit cards for that exam subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the respective prospectus, the AIIMS notice said.

After completion of Final Registration and uploading of Admit Cards, the Basic Registration process will then resume and continue for subsequent year.

The expected date for starting of Basic Registration is first week of February and Final Registration is second week of March-2019.

"Again, it is reiterated that only those candidates who fill the Basic Registration form and correct errors and deficiencies within stipulated time and whose Basic Registration are accepted, will be eligible to complete Final Registration for AIIMS- M.Sc. Nursing/M.Sc. Courses /M. Biotechnology -2019 Entrance Examination," the notice said.

Click here for more Education News