AIIMS MBBS 2019: Status Of Basic Registration Uploaded, Check Your Application Status Now

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Status of basic registration uploaded on official website, aiimsexam.org

Status of Basic Registration of AIIMS MBBS 2019 session has been uploaded on the official website of medical institute. The candidates may access the statue of their AIIMS MBBS basic registration by clicking on the 'Academic Courses' tab on the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.org and use their login credentials. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has completed the Basic Registration process, the first of three step registration exercise, last month.

The AIIMS MBBS registration comprises of three stages: Basic Registration, Generation of Code for Final Registration and Final Registration (Payment of fee and City Choice).

The final registration which was supposed to begin on January 29 was postponed and will begin on February 21. The registration process will continue till March 12, according to reports.

AIIMS MBBS entrance exam will be held on May 25 and 26. Admit cards will be released on May 15.

According to AIIMS, only those candidates who fill the Basic Registration form and correct errors and deficiencies within stipulated time and whose Basic Registration are accepted, will be eligible to complete Final Registration for AIIMS- B.Sc.(H) Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing(Post-Basic)/B.Sc.(Paramedical Courses)-2019 entrance exam.

AIIMS will conduct the entrance exam for selecting candidates for MBBS courses in AIIMS New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

