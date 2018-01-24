AICTE Revamps Curriculum For Engineering, Technical Courses Curriculum for engineering and technical courses across the country has been revamped by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to meet the demands of the industry.

With AICTE revising the curriculum of engineering and technical courses in the country, the students now will have to accumulate 160 credits instead of 220 for theory papers. The new rules also suggest that 14 out of 160 credits will be allocated for summer internship, which has been made mandatory. These changes have been incorporated as part of the curriculum overhaul conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for engineering and technical courses across the country to meet the demands of the industry, reported Press Trust of India.



Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Human Resource Development, released the Model Curriculum for Undergraduate & Postgraduate Degree courses in Engineering & Technology and Management courses (MBA and PGDM) today in a one-day Conference on 'Quality Initiatives in Technical Education' organised by AICTE.



While speaking on the occasion, Mr Javadekar said that the higher education in India especially technical education has witnessed an exponential growth in last few years. He added that quality education is the only way to progress and we have taken various initiatives to give impetus to the growth of quality education.



The minister also said that existing syllabus has been revamped by preparing a model curriculum as an updated curriculum is the students' right. He further added that the inclusion of mandatory internship, both industry and social, will help engineering graduates connect with the need of the industry and society at large.



New AICTE Curriculum



Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, explained the various quality initiatives taken by AICTE including the Model Curriculum for UG & PG Courses in Engineering and Management, Induction Programme for Engineering Students, Industry readiness and Mandatory Internships for Students, start-ups and innovation etc.



He informed that AICTE constituted subject-wise heads of the committees from IITs with respective team of 2-3 academic experts along with industry expert to develop the model curriculum of undergraduate engineering courses and faculty Induction program.



He also mentioned that a three-week mandatory induction program for students has been introduced in the first year which will help the students to adjust in the new environment as they come with diverse thoughts, backgrounds and preparations.



A concept of Virtual Laboratories has also been introduced in the model curriculum.



A range of credits from 150 to 160 has been kept for a student to be eligible to get Under Graduate degree in Engineering. A student will be eligible to get Under Graduate degree with Honours or additional Minor Engineering, if he/she completes an additional 20 credits. These could be acquired through MOOCs. Similarly, model curriculum for Post Graduate courses in engineering shall have 68 credits.



Model curriculum of 18 Post Graduate specializations was also launched today.



(With Inputs from PTI)



