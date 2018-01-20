'Scrapping Of 75 Per Cent Attendance Rule' Circular Is Fake: AICTE

The circular which has become viral on Social Media is misleading and mischievous, said AICTE in a statement.

Education | | Updated: January 20, 2018 20:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Scrapping Of 75 Per Cent Attendance Rule' Circular Is Fake: AICTE

AICTE: 'Scrapping of 75 Per Cent Attendance Rule' Circular Is Fake

New Delhi:  All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said averted the engineering students and teachers that a recent circular issued on AICTE letterhead regarding scrapping of 75% Attendance rule and introducing Vocational Projects as fake. The circular which has become viral on Social Media is misleading and mischievous, said AICTE in a statement. The council also said it has not issued any circular in this regard.

"Your attention in drawn to a fake circular issued on AICTE letterhead regarding scrapping of 75% Attendance rule and introducing Vocational Projects which has become viral on Social Media / Network. The Circular is misleading and mischievous," the statement said. 

AICTE is now planning to lodge a complaint against the fake circular in the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police.

The 'fake circular' in question which was addressed to 'all Directors/Principals of AICTE approved institutions' was named 'Scrapping of 75% Attendance Rule and introducing Vocational Projects'.
 
It claimed 'to address the declining employability of over 12 Lakh Engineering Graduates, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has decided to to scrap the 75% attendance rule w.e.f. 18/01/2018 due to inability of updating the syllabus on new technologies and advancements regularly'. 

Comments
Close [X]
The 'fake circular' carried the name and a purported signature of AICTE official Prof. G.K. Gokhale.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

AICTE

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsPadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................