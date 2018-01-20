'Scrapping Of 75 Per Cent Attendance Rule' Circular Is Fake: AICTE

"Your attention in drawn to a fake circular issued on AICTE letterhead regarding scrapping of 75% Attendance rule and introducing Vocational Projects which has become viral on Social Media / Network. The Circular is misleading and mischievous," the statement said.
AICTE is now planning to lodge a complaint against the fake circular in the Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police.
The 'fake circular' in question which was addressed to 'all Directors/Principals of AICTE approved institutions' was named 'Scrapping of 75% Attendance Rule and introducing Vocational Projects'.
General Public is hereby notified that the circular issued by anonymous sources in the name of AICTE is fake and misleading. It is further informed that AICTE has got no connection whatsoecer with the said circular . pic.twitter.com/YOCHKqoXXR- AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) January 20, 2018
It claimed 'to address the declining employability of over 12 Lakh Engineering Graduates, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has decided to to scrap the 75% attendance rule w.e.f. 18/01/2018 due to inability of updating the syllabus on new technologies and advancements regularly'.
Comments
Click here for more Education News