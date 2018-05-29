AICTE, Internshala To Honor Colleges With Best Internship Record All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Internshala have announced Internship Day to be held on the fourth Saturday of August.

New Delhi: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Internshala have announced Internship Day to be held on the fourth Saturday of August. The Internship Day will felicitate colleges with the best internship record. The event is meant to acknowledge the colleges who have made remarkable efforts in helping their students secure internships during the months of April - July. This year, the event will be held on 25th August 2018 in Delhi.



AICTE is working to improve the employability of students and has mandated internships for all the students enrolled in AICTE approved academic institutions. To make internships popular among the student and the college communities and to acknowledge the colleges putting significant efforts to help their students, AICTE, with the help of Internshala, will recognise the colleges.



AICTE Chairman, Dr Anil D Sahasrabudhe, said, "Internships are an essential part of the college life for students. It helps them gain immense exposure, develop entrepreneurial abilities, and learn industry-specific skills, enabling them to land their dream jobs. The college, including faculties and the T&Ps, plays an essential role in preparing the students for their future jobs, and through the Internship Day event, we hope to see greater participation from students and colleges in promoting internship culture in India."



Internshala, with the help of AICTE, will assist all the colleges in registering their students on Internshala and provide them with internship opportunities throughout the summer of 2018 making all necessary resources available to them. The colleges from where maximum number of students get selected for internships on Internshala will be recognised in the event.



Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said, "We are really excited to collaborate with AICTE to recognise India's best colleges with internship culture. Since 2010, Internshala has been on a mission to build an internship culture in India and through the Internship Day, we hope to make internships even more popular among students across India and acknowledge the efforts of the Training and Placement officers who shape the future of the students."



