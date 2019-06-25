AICTE Award To Promote Cleanliness, 'Smart' Use Of Technology

'Clean and Smart Campus' award to encourage cleanliness and 'Smart' use of technology

All India Council for Technical Education or AICTE has recently launched the Clean & Smart Campus Award for encouraging cleanliness and promoting 'Smart' use of technology in its approved institutes. According a statement from the Council, AICTE aims to recognize the efforts of its stake holders- primarily students, to embrace technologies such as IOT, robotics, cloud and automation to re-model an existing campus into a smart campus.

The Council has also said these smart campuses can potentially help in optimizing the use of energy and water consumption, effective waste management, sustainable transport, air pollution etc within the campus.

Engaging the stakeholders in transforming the institutes to have Clean and Smart Campus will also facilitate sharing of ideas amongst faculty, management, local civil administration, industry bodies and nearby population, the statement said.

It is also expected that such an activity in the institute will also lead to generation of dialogue on UN Sustainable Development Goals and also facilitate better networking amongst other higher educational institutes - both regionally & globally", the statement added.

Overall, the aim remains to leverage the 'smartness through the network' for achieving higher grades of efficiency in addressing the future challenges, it said.

Ultimately, according to AICTE, the Smart campuses would enable transformation of students to 'Smart Citizens' - those who are 'future-ready' for the Smart Cities and an even Smarter India.

TERRE Policy Centre and International Institute of Waste Management have also associated themselves with AICTE for contributing to the overall cause of the award.

The award shall be categorized in three sub-categories as under AICTE approved Polytechnics, AICTE approved colleges (including standalone PGDM institutes) and Universities/ Deemed to be Universities running technical courses and approved by AICTE.

For registering for The Clean and Smart Campus Award, please login on the following link-http://www.clean-campus.aicte-india.org/login.php

