AIBE 20 Final Answer Key Out, Download Now From All India Bar Examination Site

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 on Wednesday. Candidates can now download the answer key by visiting the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

"All objections received have been duly examined, and the answer key has been finalized accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer key." said BCI.

Why Answer Key is important:

The AIBE 20 final answer key is important as it reveals the officially verified correct answers after taking into account the objections raised against the provisional key thus assuring accuracy and fairness in evaluation. It allows the candidates to assess their final performance clearly and confidently estimate their qualifying status. It also serves as a reliable reference for understanding mistakes and learning from them, making it a crucial document for every AIBE 20 candidate.

When AIBE 20 Exam was conducted:

The 20th AIBE exam was conducted on November 30th this year at various examination centers across the country. The exam was held in a single shift from 1 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3 following which the objection submission process ran from December 3 to December 10, 2025.

Direct link to download AIBE 20 Finall answer key

To download the AIBE 20 final answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps:

- First, visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

- Then, click on the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key link on the homepage.

- A new page will open where candidates can view the answers.

- Candidates can download this page and save a printout for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official AIBE website.