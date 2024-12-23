Advertisement

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

The question paper consists of 100 multiple-choice questions covering 19 subjects.

AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Candidates can download answer key by visiting the official website

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon release the answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19. Interested and eligible candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website of the BCI at allindiabarexamination.com, once it is released. The exam was held on December 22.  

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of AIBE 19 at allindiabarexamination.com  
Step 2. Click on the 'AIBE 19 Answer Key' link on the homepage 
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page  
Step 4. Enter the required credentials, including the registration number and password 
Step 5. The answer key will be displayed on the screen
Step 6. Download the answer key and save it
Step 7. Take a hard copy for future reference

AIBE 19 Exam 2024: Exam Pattern

The question paper consists of 100 multiple-choice questions covering 19 subjects. Candidates are awarded one mark for each correct answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.  

Candidates must secure a passing percentage of 45% in the General/OBC category to qualify for the exam. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST and Disabled categories must score a minimum of 40% to qualify.  

The All India Bar Examination is conducted for all law students graduating from the academic year 2009-2010 onwards. Candidates may apply to appear in the exam only after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.  

Comments

