AIBE 19 Admit Cards To Be Released Today, Check Steps To Download

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 today. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the admit cards by visiting the official website of the BCI. They will be required to enter their login credentials to download the admit cards. The exam will be held on December 22, 2024. The law entrance exam was earlier scheduled for November 24, 2024.



The admit cards comprise key details about the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre, and exam timings. Candidates must verify all details on the admit card, and in case of any errors, they must reach out to the authorities for corrections.



Candidates will be required to bring their AIBE 19 admit card and a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or driving licence to the exam centre. Candidates who fail to present the documents will not be allowed to take the test.



The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on December 22, 2024. The question paper will feature 100 multiple-choice questions covering 19 subjects. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer. There will not be any negative marking for incorrect answers.



Steps to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Enter your registered ID and password.

Step 3: Select the 'Admit Card' section and click the download link

Step 4: Save and print the admit card.

