AIBE 18: Admit Card Release Date For Law Entrance Exam Postponed

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has postponed the release of the admit cards for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 18. The cards will now be released from December 3, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website of the BCI after 5 pm.

"This is to inform you that the admit cards for AIBE 18 will be available for download from December 3, 2023, after 5:00 pm. The link and procedure to download the admit card will be shared soon in another notification," read an official notification.

The previous date for the release of the admit card was from December 1, 2023.

The exam will be held on December 10, 2023. It was originally scheduled for December 3, 2023 and was postponed to a later date to avoid any clash with the CLAT PG exam and MP State Judicial PT which are also slated on the same day. The council said that the exam has been rescheduled keeping in view the significance of the All India Bar Exam, CLAT PG and MP State Judicial PT. The rescheduling of date will give the students a fair opportunity to excel in these examinations.

The passing criteria for qualifying the exam for general and OBC category students is 45 per cent marks, while for the SC, ST and differently-abled students it is 40 per cent marks. Earlier, the qualifying percentage for reserved categories was 35 per cent.

The All India Bar Examination is a national-level exam conducted by the Bar Council of India in offline mode for law graduates who want to practice in a court of law. Both 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB graduates are eligible to appear in the AIBE exam. Candidates who qualify in the AIBE exam are issued COP certificates that allow the candidates to practice law in a court of law in India.