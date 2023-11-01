AI Education To Begin From Class 6: Here's All You Need To Know

The curriculum in schools will cover fundamental concepts of AI.

To meet the rising demand for AI and data science knowledge in India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has introduced plans to incorporate AI courses into the country's educational curriculum. These courses will begin at the school level, starting from Class 6. A committee has developed a comprehensive curriculum for these courses under the 'National Programme on Artificial Intelligence (NPAI) Skilling Framework,' ensuring that students nationwide are adequately equipped for AI education. The estimated demand for Artificial Intelligence/Data Science professionals in India is expected to exceed 1 million by 2024.

The committee's report in June 2023 underscores the necessity of introducing AI education at various levels within the educational system. These courses will be aligned with both the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework and the National Credit Framework, ensuring a consistent approach to AI education across the nation.

The committee emphasised the importance of ethical considerations within AI education, recommending that at least 10 percent of the course duration be dedicated to ethical aspects. This approach aims to promote responsible development and deployment of AI systems, with an emphasis on transparency, fairness, and privacy.

Click here to access the report on National Programme on Artificial Intelligence (NPAI) Skilling Framework

To keep pace with the rapidly evolving field of AI, the report highlights the importance of flexible course development. It suggests creating smaller modules, such as micro-credentials, to adapt to technological advancements. Regulatory bodies, including the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, the All India Council for Technical Education, and the University Grants Commission, have been tasked with establishing guidelines and standards for AI education. You can access the reports on the University Grants Commission's website at www.ugc.gov.in.

A recent NASSCOM report identified a 51 per cent shortfall in the demand and supply of AI and disruptive technology capabilities, leading to the introduction of AI courses in schools and undergraduate programs. The carefully crafted, age-appropriate school curriculum covers essential AI principles, machine learning, data management, programming, and ethical considerations.

Additionally, the report proposes faculty development programs to enhance educators' understanding of AI concepts and teaching methodologies.

Current status: AI skilling

Various AI skill courses are currently available, with additional courses continually being developed. Within the government's skill development network, courses are offered by entities such as Future Skills Prime (overseen by the NASSCOM Sector Skill Council), NPTEL, Centre of Advanced Studies (CDAC), and NIELIT. These courses cater to students at the school level, and a significant number of courses are also accessible through AICTE accredited institutions.

Training of assessors

AI assessments will be categorised into four groups:

Knowledge-based assessments: These evaluations are expected to consist of multiple-choice questions or interactive environments that can be automatically graded. Subject matter experts (SMEs) will design these assessments, adhering to robust assessment design principles. To facilitate these assessments, proctors will need training for administration. These assessments can be conducted in both formative and summative formats based on specific requirements.

Application-based assessments: These assessments will be conducted by college or undergraduate students and will be evaluated by college faculty members in collaboration with industry partners who will establish standardized norms and criteria for assessment. The assessors themselves will receive training from the industry or in accordance with institutional standards.

Industry certifications: These assessments will follow the standards set by the industry or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Projects, hackathons, and internships: These evaluations will be initiated and guided by the industry and will involve specific projects aligned with the project objectives, necessitating training in accordance with those objectives.