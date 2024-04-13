Indian Army Releases Admit Card For Agniveer Entrance Examination

Indian Army has released the admit cards for the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Phase -1. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website to download their admit cards. The exam will be held from April 22 to May 3, 2024.

The army had earlier invited online application for the recruitment of Agniveers under Agnipath scheme. The applications were invited for the post of Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer SKT / Clerk, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Tradesman.

The Indian Army is going to conduct Phase-1 recruitment process that is known as Physical Fitness Test (PFT). The PFT test for Agniveer will be held on different dates for all regions or ZRO (Zonal Recruitment Office).

The army will conduct the Common Entrance Examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Vacancies are open for over 25,000 positions across India.

Steps to download admit cards

Step 1- Visit the official website of Indian Army

Step 2- Click on the Army Agniveer Admit Card 2024 download link

Step 3- Login using the candidate's credentials like username and password

Step 4- Download the Army Agniveer admit card 2024

Step 5- Take a printout of the admit card.

The Agneepath Scheme in the Indian Army is open to candidates between 17.5 and 21 years old. Candidates selected for the role will have the opportunity to serve as Agniveer for four years.