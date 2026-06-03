AFCAT 2 Merit List 2025 Out: 744 Candidates Recommened, Check Rank And Selection Details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 2025 merit list for courses scheduled to begin in June 2026 at the Air Force Academy (AFA). Candidates who completed the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) process can now check their names and ranks in the list.

A total of 744 candidates have been included in the merit list. This includes 380 candidates from the AFCAT male category, 226 from the female category, 106 from the AE branch, 23 from the NCC Special Entry category, and 9 from the Service Entry Commission category.

The IAF has clarified that inclusion in the merit list does not guarantee final selection. The final selection will be based on medical fitness, merit, and the availability of seats.

Check full merit list here

Among the top-ranked candidates, Alok Singh secured the first position in the AFCAT male category, while Mehakpreet Kaur topped the female category. In the AE branch, Saurabh Saini secured the top rank among male candidates and Suhani ranked first among female candidates.

In the NCC Special Entry category, Rahul Kumar secured the top position among male candidates, while Riddhi Malhotra ranked first among female candidates. In the Service Entry Commission category, Pradeep Kumar secured the first position.

How to Check AFCAT Merit Status: