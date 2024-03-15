Admit Cards For NEET MDS 2024 To Be Out Today

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the NEET-MDS 2024 today, March 15, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website by entering their login credentials.

The exam has been scheduled for March 18 while the results will be announced on April 18, 2024.

The exam will be held online. Students are required to answer questions in two parts. Part A of the exam will contain 100 questions while Part B will contain 140 questions. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 1 am to 12 noon. Every correct answer will be awarded 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking single entrance examination that is conducted for admission to various MDS courses under Dentists Act, 1948. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.

No other entrance examination, either at the state or the institution level, is valid for entry to MDS courses.

Steps for downloading the admit cards