Admissions open for MBA Executives Programme at IIM Calcutta, Check Details

MBA Executives Programme.

Admissions are ongoing at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta for MBA Executives Programme (MBAEx).

MBA Executives is a one year full time residential programme designed for Executive with more than five years of professional experience. The course will give an opportunity to mid-career professionals to enhance their existing skills and prepare themselves for senior and top management roles in the industry.

The programme helps professionals hone their skills while tackling real world challenges. Individuals also make time to participate in business case competitions, branding exercises and self-interest career advancement clubs.

The admission to the course is being held in three rounds. The interview of the shortlisted candidates from the second round of admissions is scheduled for November 4-5, 2023.

The registrations for the third round of admissions began on October 13, 2023 and will conclude on November 23, 2023. The last date for submission of duly completed application form is November 23, 2003. The shortlisted candidates will appear for the interview on December 9-10, 2023.

For further details, interested candidates can visit the official website of IIM Calcutta.