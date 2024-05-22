Admission Process Begins At University Of Mumbai, Check Details

University of Mumbai has started the registration process for admission to postgraduate courses for the upcoming academic year. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the university to fill the application forms.

The admission form are available on the official website muadmission.samarth.edu.in. Admissions are open for courses in the Arts, Sciences, Commerce or Management.

The deadline to complete the application process for the postgraduate courses is June 15, 2024. The first merit list for PG admission will be released on June 26. The online payment for the first merit list should be done between June 27 to July 1 up to 5 pm. The second merit list will be released on July 2 by 6 pm and the online payment should be completed between July 3 to 5 up to 5 pm. The academic session will begin on July 1.

Candidates are required to submit the following documents for enrolling in the postgraduate programme.

-Printed copy of the properly filled online pre-enrollment form from the university website.

-Completed admissions form and information form(s) as required.

- Three certified photocopies of the original HSC mark sheet.

-One certified copy of the passing certificate and SSC mark sheet.

The University of Mumbai (known earlier as University of Bombay) is one of the oldest and premier universities in India. The university was accorded 5 star status in 2001 & 'A++ grade status in April 2017 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).



