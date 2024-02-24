Action To Be Taken Against Medical Colleges Forcing Students To Take Hostels

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory for medical colleges to strictly adhere to the Regulation 5.6 of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023. The regulation mandates that while colleges have the responsibility to provide suitable residential accommodation to postgraduate students, it is not compulsory for students to reside in these accommodations.

The medical body has released the notification again as despite previous warnings, many colleges were forcing students to take the hostel accommodation.

An official notification released by the NMC noted, "In a recent public notice dated February 8, 2024, the National Medical Commission has addressed concerns regarding hostel accommodation for post graduate medical students. The notice highlights Regulation 5.6 of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023, which mandates colleges to provide suitable residential accommodation to post-graduate students. However, it emphasises that it is not obligatory for the students to reside in these hostels."

The notice underscores that previous regulations, such as the PGMER, 2000, did not mandate the compulsory stay of postgraduate medical students in college provided hostels, the notification added. "Despite the clear directive, the NMC has received numerous complaints from postgraduate students alleging coercion by medical colleges/institutions to stay in designated hostels, accompanied by hefty charges. Such actions are deemed violations of Regulation 5.6 of the PGMER, 2023," the notice added.

In response to these grievances, the NMC has directed all medical colleges and institutes to strictly adhere to the stipulations outlined in the aforementioned Regulation. The NMC has warned that any failure to comply with the regulations may result in punitive actions against the colleges. The actions may include monetary penalties, reduction of seats, or suspension of admissions, as outlined in Regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023.

The National Medical Commission is the apex regulatory body for medical education and practices in India. The NMC oversees the assessment, accreditation, and regulation of medical colleges and professionals across the country.