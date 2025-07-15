Acharya Kanad To ISRO: NCERT Class 8 Book Maps India's Scientific Legacy

Grounding modern scientific concepts in the rich heritage of ancient Indian discoveries, the new NCERT Class 8 science textbook titled 'Curiosity' has taken a fresh turn. The 228-page textbook brings to the forefront Acharya Kanad's atomic theory, Bhaskara II's astronomical experiments with water bowls, bridging traditional Indian knowledge with contemporary science.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, the book not only focuses on experiential and inquiry-based learning but also highlights India's long-standing scientific temper.

"This integration of traditional knowledge with modern scientific education is intended to develop curiosity, environmental awareness, ethical values, and critical thinking," the foreword notes.

"Long before modern vaccines, India had a traditional method called variolation to protect against smallpox," reads a section titled 'Our Scientific Heritage' in the chapter 'Health: The Ultimate Treasure'. Variolation is a practice that predates Edward Jenner's work on vaccination.

The chapter also features an 'Ever Heard Of?' section spotlighting India's recent contributions to global health. "Indian vaccine companies played a key role during the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to support the global health efforts," it says, linking ancient practices to modern advancements.

The book recalls the work of Acharya Kanad, an ancient Indian philosopher, in chapter titled 'Particulate Nature of Matter'. It is this philosopher who proposed the concept of Parmanu (atom). "He believed that matter is made up of tiny, eternal particles called Parmanu," the textbook notes, referencing his work 'Vaisheshika Sutras'.

Moving to the world of metals and mixtures, the chapter 'Nature of Matter: Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures' explores how ancient Indian texts referred to alloys like Bronze which is known as 'Kamsya', "an alloy made up of Copper (Tamra, 4 parts) and Tin (Vanga, 1 part), and was used to improve digestion and boost immunity," the book reads.

Astronomy gets a historical lens in 'Light: Mirrors and Lenses', where the book notes that Indian astronomers during Bhaskara II's time used shallow water bowls and angled tubes over 800 years ago to study celestial reflections to "measure the positions of stars and planets in the sky", demonstrating practical knowledge of reflection before the laws were formally recorded.

Verses from the ancient text 'Taittirīya Saṃhitā' have been included in chapter titled 'Keeping Time with the Skies', illustrating the Sun's six-month journey in its northern and southern directions. It also includes ISRO's space missions, from Chandrayaan 1, 2 and 3, to Aditya L1 and Mangalyaan, portraying a continuum of Indian exploration from ancient texts to interplanetary missions.

The book is designed not just to inform, but to inspire. Sections like 'Be a Scientist' elaborate the role of Indian scientists including Vikram Sarabhai, Meghnad Saha, Asima Chatterjee, Kamal Ranadive, and Maharaj Kishan Bhan.

NCERT is rolling out these updated textbooks in a phased manner. After launching new books for Classes 1 and 2 in 2023, and Classes 3 and 6 in 2024, textbooks for Classes 4, 5, 7, and 8 are being released this year.