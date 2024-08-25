Academy Of Scientific And Innovative Research Releases Admission Notification

The Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) has opened admissions for its January 2025 session, inviting applications from eligible candidates for various PhD programs and the Integrated Dual Degree Program (IDDP). Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official AcSIR website.

Programs Offered:

PhD (Medical Research)

PhD (Sciences)

PhD (Engineering)

Integrated Dual Degree Program (IDDP)

PhD (Medical Research): Candidates must hold a Doctor of Medicine (DM), Master of Surgery (MS), or equivalent qualifications recognised by the National Medical Commission. Other qualifying degrees include a Master's in Science or an MBBS with the required marks. Applicants must have a valid national-level fellowship or be employed at AcSIR-affiliated institutes. Industry-sponsored candidates can also apply with an endorsement from their current employer.

PhD (Sciences): Candidates should have a Master's degree in relevant sciences with a minimum of 55% marks for General/EWS categories and 50% for reserved categories. Entry is through a valid national-level fellowship or institutional fellowship, with provisions for candidates awaiting final results.

PhD (Engineering): Candidates need a Master's degree in Engineering/Technology with the same marking criteria as PhD (Sciences). Self-sponsored candidates, those with institutional fellowships, AcSIR-affiliated staff, and industry-sponsored applicants are eligible.

Integrated Dual Degree Program (IDDP): Open to candidates with a 4-year undergraduate degree in Engineering, meeting the same academic criteria as other PhD programs. Self-sponsored and industry-sponsored candidates can apply.

Admission Process: Applicants can select up to three preferences for AcSIR-affiliated institutes. Shortlisted candidates will be notified electronically and will need to appear for an interview. Selection is based on academic performance, interview results, and availability of seats.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1,000

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 500

For more information and to apply, visit the AcSIR website: acsir.res.in.

