Academic Calendar 2024: Check Complete List Of Exams Scheduled In 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for various entrance exams that are conducted for admission to premier institutes of the country. NTA has announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advance, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG), Common University Entrance Test- UG and PG.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The exam schedule for the Civil services Pre and Mains was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which has the authority for conducting examinations for appointment to the services of the Union.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to February 1, 2024.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Session 2 will be held between April 1- April 15, 2024. JEE Mains will be held in computer based test (CBT) mode.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) is scheduled for May 5, 2024. NEET UG will be held in pen and paper/OMR mode.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 will be held on July 7, 2024.

Common University Entrance Test- UG (CUET-UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 to May 31, 2024.

Common University Entrance Test-PG (CUET-PG) 2024 will be held between March 11- March 28, 2024. The CUET will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.



NIFT for admission to National Institute of Fashion Technology will be conducted for admission to Bachelor's and Master's programmes on February 5, 2024.

CAT 2024 exam will be held on November 24, 2024 for admission to management courses at IIMs and other MBA colleges.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 is scheduled for May 26, 2024. Civil Services Main Examination 2024 will be held on September 20, 2024.

Candidates are advised to check the exam dates on the official website of the regulating body.