5 Most Preferred Education Destinations Amongst Indian Students

Universities across these nations witness a surge in applications. (Representative image)

In a five-year span from 2017 to 2022, a staggering 1.3 million Indian students went abroad to pursue higher education, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) data. The ministry's data further revealed that Indians are studying in 79 countries across the world. The top five destinations for Indian students are the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Australia and Saudi Arabia.



"There are approximately 1.3 million Indian students studying abroad in various courses for the year 2022. However, the Ministry of Education does not maintain any data regarding the expenditure incurred by Indian students pursuing higher studies in foreign countries," Subhas Sarkar, the Minister of State for Education, informed the Rajya Sabha last month while responding to a question.



United States: Indian students continue to prioritise the US as their top choice for pursuing higher education overseas, drawn by its renowned universities, extensive range of academic programs, and the promising prospects of research, internships, and career opportunities.



Canada: The neighbour of the US has traditionally ranked among the most sought-after study abroad destinations in India. Indian students are particularly drawn to studying in Canada due to its Express Entry system. This system awards extra points for Canadian education, making it an attractive option. Furthermore, many Canadian provinces offer the chance of permanent residency to qualified international graduates from their universities.



When it comes to education costs, Canada stands out by providing some of the most affordable educational opportunities when compared to other prominent study abroad destinations. Also, Canadian universities award degrees are not only recognised internationally but held in high esteem by employers around the world.



UAE: The UAE is a popular destination for international students because it is a major business hub, is well-connected, safe, and has a diverse population. The UAE also has relaxed labour laws, which makes it easier for students to work while they study. Additionally, the UAE offers a high quality of life and a variety of educational opportunities.



Australia: It is a popular destination for international students because of its world-class education system, highly ranked universities, diverse culture, and favourable post-study work opportunities. The Australian government has taken steps to attract international students, such as providing scholarships and financial aid, and easing visa requirements. The country also has strict laws protecting the rights of international students. One of the most attractive aspects of studying in Australia is the opportunity to work after graduation.



Saudi Arabia: Public universities in Saudi Arabia offer fully-funded scholarships, as well as generous research grants, high global rankings, favourable student-to-teacher ratios, and well-equipped libraries. These factors make Saudi Arabia an attractive destination for international students. The Deanship of Admission and Registration has a wing that helps international students settle in Saudi Arabia. This wing provides assistance with paperwork and other needs, such as finding housing and transportation.