5 Major Scholarships To Study Abroad For Indian Students

Fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates can add to these financial challenges, prompting many to seek scholarships or loans.

These scholarships promote global education and international partnerships.

Studying abroad opens doors to world-class education, diverse cultures, and valuable global networks, enhancing personal and professional growth. However, the financial burden of tuition fees, living expenses, and travel costs can be significant for many students. Fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates can add to these financial challenges, prompting many to seek scholarships or loans to make international education more accessible. Here are five major scholarships for Indian students aspiring to study abroad:

Commonwealth Master's Scholarship
  
Commonwealth Scholarships are awarded to individuals with the potential to positively impact the global stage. Each year, approximately 700 students from Commonwealth countries can pursue postgraduate degrees at UK universities. If you aspire to make a difference but need financial support for your studies in the UK, this scholarship could be for you.


Rhodes Trust Scholarship
  
The Rhodes Scholarship is a prestigious international award for students to study at the University of Oxford in the UK. It is open to men and women from diverse backgrounds worldwide.


National Overseas Scholarship
  
The National Overseas Scholarship aims to assist low-income students from Scheduled Castes, Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes, Landless Agricultural Laborers, and Traditional Artisans in pursuing Master's or PhD programs abroad. This initiative seeks to enhance their economic and social status through higher education.

Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowships
  
These fellowships support early-career Indian faculty and researchers. Lasting eight to 24 months, they provide resources to enhance research capabilities and foster collaboration with U.S. institutions.

Erasmus Mundus Scholarships
  
Established in 1987, Erasmus Mundus scholarships promote global education and international partnerships. They support students in pursuing higher education across multiple countries, enriching their academic experience.
 

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
