3 Scientists From Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Get FAI-IZA Award Three faculty members from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here have been conferred the prestigious FAI-IZA Award for their work on zinc nutrition of crops and its promotional activities in agriculture.

Three faculty members from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here have been conferred the prestigious FAI-IZA Award for their work on zinc nutrition of crops and its promotional activities in agriculture. Dr T Chitdeshwari, Dr P Stalin and Dr D Muthumanickam from the university's Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, were given this collaborative award at a function in Delhi recently, a TNAU release said today. The award is sponsored by Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), Delhi and International Zinc Association (IZA), Belgium.



The team leader Chitdehswari received the award at FAI's annual seminar, the release said.



The team has worked intensively on various including developing amelioration strategies for alleviating zinc deficiencies in various agricultural and horticultural crops, it said.



