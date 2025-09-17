3 Indian Business Schools Make It To Top 100 In QS Global MBA Rankings 2026

QS Global MBA Rankings 2026: India has strengthened its position in global business education with three of its leading institutions finding a place in the top 100 of the QS Global MBA Rankings 2026.

The list, released on Wednesday, placed IIM Bangalore at the 52nd spot worldwide, making it the highest-ranked Indian business school this year. The institute moved up one place from last year while retaining its top position nationally.

IIM Ahmedabad climbed to 58th globally, and IIM Calcutta followed at 64th, ensuring continued Indian presence among the world's most competitive MBA programmes. IIM Indore also recorded its best performance to date, breaking into the 151-200 bracket, having first entered the rankings in 2022. In total, 14 Indian schools featured on the global MBA table.

Among notable highlights, Woxsen School of Business made its debut with a strong performance in diversity, ranking joint 26th globally and securing the top spot in Asia for this metric.

India's representation also expanded in the QS Business Master's Rankings 2026, with 37 programmes on the list, including 10 new entries. In the Master's in Management category, India made a mark with IIM Bangalore ranked 7th, IIM Ahmedabad at 11th, and IIM Calcutta at 12th, all within the world's top 15. IIM Lucknow (30), Kozhikode (48), and Indore (50) also featured in the global top 50. However, no Indian school entered the top 200 in finance programmes. A standout achievement was TAPMI's debut at 22nd for return on investment, highlighting strong value for money.

For the first time, Indian institutions also appeared in the QS Online MBA Rankings.