28 Indian Students Deported From US To India This Year; Centre Tells Lok Sabha

Around twenty-eight Indian students have been deported from the United States to India this year. News agency PTI quoted Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan as saying that the government has regularly expressed its concerns to the authorities in the United States regarding the safety of Indian students. The government has further requested the US government to ensure fairness with regard to entry of Indian students who hold valid student visas.

According to information available with the ministry, 28 Indian students were deported from the US to India in 2023.

The minister also highlighted the issues faced by some Indian nationals including students who are facing deportation from Canada.

These students had allegedly submitted fraudulent letters of admission to Canadian academic institutions. The government has taken up the issue to facilitate their stay in Canada in accordance with local law and regulations.

As per the information shared by the government, many students were sent to Canada through unscrupulous agents in India. The ministry has taken up this matter with the Canadian government and the government of Punjab in order to identify and bring to justice the unethical agents involved in the cases.

Meanwhile, the government has also asked the Canadian authorities to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students are not at fault. As a result of these efforts, some affected Indian nationals have received stay orders on their deportation notices or temporary resident visas. The government is engaged with Canada through diplomatic channels on the issue.