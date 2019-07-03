20 IIT Kharagpur Alumni To Get Distinguished Alumnus Award 2019

20 IIT Kharagput alumni will get Distinguished Alumnus Award 2019

A record number of 20 alumni of IIT Kharagpur will be conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by the premier teaching and research institute at the convocation ceremony in August.

Eminent academicians, scientists, industry experts, technocrats, social activists and some Padma Shri recipients will be among the awardees, a statement issued by IIT Kharagpur said on Monday.

The statement quoted IIT KGP Director Prof Partha Pratim Chakrabarti as saying, "This adds to the list of so many personalities who have made us proud in many ways."

Based on the recommendation of the Standing Committee, the Chairman and Board of Governors have approved the names of for the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2019, the director said.

Subrata Chattopadhyay, Dean, Alumni Affairs, said, IIT Kharagpur alumni have been the Institutes brand ambassadors. They have also been the first in the IIT system to contribute back to IIT.

"Today we have 10 more centres of excellence funded by the alumni and each of them has been the harbinger of change," he said.

