182 School Dropouts, Madrasa Students Pass Bridge Course Offered By Ministry Of Minority Affairs

182 Madrasa Students Pass Bridge Course Offered By Ministry Of Minority Affairs

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has reported that as many as 182 school dropouts and madrasa students have completed a bridge course which was jointly conducted by the Ministry and Jamia Millia Islamia University. The 'Bridge Course' was begun to bring Madrasa students and school drop outs into mainstream education system.

This year a total of 260 students were trained under "Bridge Course" out of which 182 students have successfully completed the course and will be given their completion certificate tomorrow, said a release by the Ministry.

The certificates will be distributed by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Apart from the 'Bridge Course' for students, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has also started a training programme to link Madrasa teachers with the mainstream education system.

The Ministry, again in collaboration with Jamia Millia Islamia University, has been organising residential training programme for Madrasa teachers. These teachers are providing mainstream education like- Science, Maths, Computer, Hindi, English etc.

On the occasion of certificate distribution tomorrow, besides Shri Naqvi, Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary Shri A. Luikham; Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Shri Tariq Mansoor; Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Shri Talat Ahmad; Chairman Guru Harkishan Public Schhol Society Shri S. Manjit Singh GK; representative of Diocese of Delhi-Church of North India Bishop Collin Theodore; Secretary Mhabodhi International Meditation Centre Leh-Ladakh Ven Nagasena; Secretary Maulana Azad Education Foundation Shri R. Rahman and other dignitaries will also be present.

