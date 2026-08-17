16-Year-Old Lakshmanan Meyyappan Becomes World's Youngest Chartered Accountant

At an age when most teenagers are still exploring their career options, Lakshmanan Meyyappan had already completed a professional accounting qualification. Meyyappan has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's youngest male Chartered Accountant. He achieved the record in Dubai at the age of 16 years and 141 days, according to Guinness World Records.

His journey into finance began during the COVID-19 pandemic, soon after he completed his Class 10 board examinations. At 15, he started studying for the ACCA qualification and completed it in about a year.

Meyyappan has since continued to build his academic and professional profile. He went on to earn the CFA charter and is currently pursuing an MSc in Finance. He now works as a Senior Research Analyst at Century Financial in Dubai, where his work includes investments, research and analysis, and decision-making in financial markets.

From Class 10 to a career in finance

Meyyappan's early interest in accounting developed during the pandemic. An earlier profile by PwC Academy said his mother, who is also an ACCA, introduced him to basic accounting concepts during the COVID-19 lockdown. He then decided to take up the qualification himself.

Completing ACCA at such a young age was not the end of his academic journey. After that, he moved on to the CFA qualification and is now pursuing higher studies in finance.

He also has an interest outside academics and finance. Meyyappan spends some of his free time designing and building watches.

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Talking about his Guinness World Records recognition, Meyyappan said, "This milestone means a lot to me, but I have never approached qualifications as a race. What mattered was understanding how finance works in the real world and building skills that remain relevant over time. When learning is driven by curiosity rather than speed, the outcome is far more meaningful."

His story offers a different example of how students can explore professional qualifications soon after school. Rather than stopping at one qualification, Meyyappan has continued studying while also gaining experience in the financial sector.

For students considering careers in accounting and finance, his journey also shows the range of options available beyond a conventional degree path.